Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $32.50

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

URBN stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,019. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,040. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $2,975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 69.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 176,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

