SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$199.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.55 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 5,255,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

