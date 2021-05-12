RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAPT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 109,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $475.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $151,051. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.