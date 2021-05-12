Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday.

MODN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $35.88. 232,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $1,034,391 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $31,610,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 805,240 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 31.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669,528 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Model N by 3,456.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 660,679 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

