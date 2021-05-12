Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of HRMY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. 435,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,621. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

