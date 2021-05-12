Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,913. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

