RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $323.31 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00638628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00199260 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00279758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.