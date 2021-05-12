Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Post Earnings of $14.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,622.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $50.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $71.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $2,275,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $697.14. 94,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -148.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.95. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

