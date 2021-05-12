Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Target Price at $66.08

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

