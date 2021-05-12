Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

ZBH traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,729. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.68.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.