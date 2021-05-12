Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,954. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $120.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

