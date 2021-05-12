Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 623,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,018. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

