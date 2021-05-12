Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ALNA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 623,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,018. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
