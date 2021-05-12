Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 12,233,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.