Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

