Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

SIEN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 2,716,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,878. The stock has a market cap of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

