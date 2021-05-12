Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 258,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $113,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,360.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,273 over the last three months.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

