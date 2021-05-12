Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 1,899 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 318,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

