Sfmg LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

