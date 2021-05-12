Brokerages Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. Gaia posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 920,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a PE ratio of -75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

In other news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832 in the last three months. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaia by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

