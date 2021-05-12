Head to Head Contrast: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) versus CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group $1.40 billion 23.10 $314.96 million $9.12 89.77

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CardioGenics and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A CoStar Group 17.57% 7.58% 6.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A CoStar Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $941.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.97%. Given CoStar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Risk and Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides CoStar Lease Comps, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Westside Rentals, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

