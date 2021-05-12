Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:AEP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 682 ($8.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 625.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.50.
Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile
