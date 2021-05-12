Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AEP traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 682 ($8.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 625.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.50.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

