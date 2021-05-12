Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $17,164.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00031179 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.14 or 0.01654122 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,946,296 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

