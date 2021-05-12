Oxygen Price Tops $2.82 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market cap of $170.96 million and $3.87 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00005362 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000909 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,540,619 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

