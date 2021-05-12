Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

