Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 426,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,874. Charlotte’s Web has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

