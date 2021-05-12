Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $7.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 809,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

