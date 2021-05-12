QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,267,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,503,498. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

