MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 87,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. MeiraGTx has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $583.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.33.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,690 shares of company stock worth $380,470 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

