Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 263,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.