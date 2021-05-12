CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $201.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $217.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

