Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $21.53

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.