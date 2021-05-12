Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 2,930 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

