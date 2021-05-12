Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of ALRS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $527.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

