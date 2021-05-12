Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,170. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

