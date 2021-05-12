Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend payment by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,656. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

