Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post sales of $66.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the lowest is $54.65 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 125.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,432. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.