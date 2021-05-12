DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 14.8% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $65,864.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00063005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,488,296 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.