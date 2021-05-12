Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.13. The stock had a trading volume of 263,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

