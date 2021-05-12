Elite Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $71.83 on Wednesday, hitting $2,236.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,252.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,959.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

