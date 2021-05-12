HARD Protocol Price Reaches $1.31 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $80.53 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004091 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.06 or 0.01220099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00034526 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.