Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Achieves Market Cap of $126.25 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00010389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $126.25 million and approximately $27.94 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,126,897 coins and its circulating supply is 22,915,475 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

