Aeron (ARNX) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $609,569.11 and approximately $163,659.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

