Analysts Set ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) PT at $14.00

ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

PROS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 38,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,427. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $556.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ProSight Global by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProSight Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

