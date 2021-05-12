Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 178,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,223. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

