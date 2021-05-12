Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,238. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.