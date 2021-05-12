Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,568. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

