Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.74. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $14.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $15.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after acquiring an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $7.54 on Wednesday, hitting $164.32. 319,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,721. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

