IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,509. IMARA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

