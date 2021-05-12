Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $869.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

