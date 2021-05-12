QunQun Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.